Moolec Science (MLEC) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) is one of 673 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Moolec Science to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moolec Science and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moolec Science Competitors 128 730 962 19 2.47

Moolec Science presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 601.75%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 49.22%. Given Moolec Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -129.97% -97.95% -27.91% Moolec Science Competitors -20.30% -43.48% -0.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.63 million -$7.31 million -4.28 Moolec Science Competitors $1.02 billion $81.17 million 63.99

Moolec Science’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Moolec Science rivals beat Moolec Science on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Moolec Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.