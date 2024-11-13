Financial Analysis: Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) & The Competition

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oruka Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 872 817 1359 23 2.17

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 65.39%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.35 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $553.44 million $6.13 million -106.98

Oruka Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -1,868.98% -41.48% -26.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

