The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.