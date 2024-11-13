Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

K stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

