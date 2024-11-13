Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $513.74.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $537.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.94. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $281.12 and a 12-month high of $542.59. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

