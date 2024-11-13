Analyzing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) and Its Peers

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion -$1.19 billion -2.14 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $786.70 billion $2.47 billion 10.85

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -996.88% -28.87% -11.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 1004 2599 3466 160 2.38

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 29.51%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have a beta of 3.50, indicating that their average stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK rivals beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

