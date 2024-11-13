Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Price Target at C$4.80

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$470.93 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
