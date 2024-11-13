FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MercadoLibre Issued By Wedbush

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $32.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $38.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $35.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.29 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,286.33.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,977.39 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,044.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,832.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

