FY2024 EPS Estimates for Joby Aviation Decreased by Analyst

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Joby Aviation in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joby Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 218.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 3,311.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.