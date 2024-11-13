William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.00). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KROS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $64.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 89,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,576,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 378,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 84,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

