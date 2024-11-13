FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands Lowered by Analyst

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifetime Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.17%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

