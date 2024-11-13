FY2024 Earnings Forecast for KNSL Issued By Zacks Research

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $15.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.18. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.24 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNSL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $471.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

