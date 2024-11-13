Roth Capital Decreases Earnings Estimates for LCI Industries

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $5.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LCII. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $113.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 81.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in LCI Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

