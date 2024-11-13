Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KNX FY2024 Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 807,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,133,000 after acquiring an additional 744,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.