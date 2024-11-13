B. Riley Has Bearish Forecast for LAAC FY2024 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAAC. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

NYSE LAAC opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 426,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,530,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 154,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

