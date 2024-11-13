FY2024 Earnings Estimate for IRWD Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.1 %

IRWD stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 552,227 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 150,663 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,581,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

