What is B. Riley’s Forecast for InfuSystem FY2024 Earnings?

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of InfuSystem in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InfuSystem’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for InfuSystem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

InfuSystem Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $202.75 million, a P/E ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in InfuSystem by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

