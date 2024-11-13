Traders Buy Large Volume of D-Wave Quantum Call Options (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,242 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,501 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $36,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

NYSE QBTS opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $309.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.96.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

