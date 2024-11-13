William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of LFST FY2024 Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of LFST opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.24. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 297,723 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 367,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 235,316 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

