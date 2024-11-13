HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of JANX opened at $52.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 143.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at $132,839,742. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,670.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,839,742. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock worth $19,288,666. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

