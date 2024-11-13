McEwen Mining FY2024 EPS Estimate Lowered by Roth Capital

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for McEwen Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUX. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

NYSE MUX opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.