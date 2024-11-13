FY2024 EPS Forecast for Blue Owl Capital Lowered by Analyst

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OBDC. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.86. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 91.93%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

