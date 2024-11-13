Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nokia Oyj in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 17.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

