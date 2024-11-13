TD Cowen Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $44.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 259.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of YETI by 12,075.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 65.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 26,657.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

