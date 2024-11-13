TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.75 to C$55.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.91.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$45.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -140.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.08. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$41.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.71.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

