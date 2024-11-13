Onex (TSE:ONEX) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$111.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Onex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onex

Onex Trading Down 2.0 %

Onex Company Profile

Onex stock opened at C$115.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$96.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.96. Onex has a one year low of C$84.06 and a one year high of C$118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.