BMO Capital Markets Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$57.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cormark cut Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts cut Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.70.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$55.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.45. The stock has a market cap of C$6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 7.68.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

