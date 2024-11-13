BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on GSY. Desjardins lowered their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.89.
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
