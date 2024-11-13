BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,800.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

About Constellation Software

CSU opened at C$4,489.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$3,015.20 and a 1-year high of C$4,512.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4,334.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4,099.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

