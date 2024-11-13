Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Get Savaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Savaria

Savaria Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$21.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.95 and a 12 month high of C$23.92.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,042. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.