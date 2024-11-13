iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

