European Wax Center (EWCZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $496.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
