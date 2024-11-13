European Wax Center (EWCZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect European Wax Center to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.27 million. On average, analysts expect European Wax Center to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $496.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Earnings History for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.