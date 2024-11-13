TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TriSalus Life Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.49. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriSalus Life Sciences

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,386.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

