ATRenew (RERE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect ATRenew to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ATRenew has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. On average, analysts expect ATRenew to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew Trading Down 5.1 %

ATRenew stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.61 million, a PE ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.13. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.