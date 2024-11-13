RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

NYSE RLX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.93. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

