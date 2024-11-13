Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Consolidated Water stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

About Consolidated Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

