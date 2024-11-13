Eastside Distilling (EAST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $2,203,050.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

