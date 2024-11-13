IM Cannabis (IMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 97.26% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Trading Up 5.4 %

IMCC opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

