IM Cannabis (IMCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 97.26% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Trading Up 5.4 %

IMCC opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

