Dorel Industries (DII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

