Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Telefónica Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.