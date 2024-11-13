FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

FirstRand Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

