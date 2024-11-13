Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 54,835 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 49,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Quebecor Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.