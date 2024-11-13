u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading 6.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $79.86. Approximately 175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

u-blox Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

