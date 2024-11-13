Short Interest in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Increases By 65,200.0%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 65,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

