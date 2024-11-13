iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Up 158,723.5% in October

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 158,723.5% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.9 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USCL opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

