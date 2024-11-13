Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HCOW opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

