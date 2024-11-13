IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Up 6,283.3% in October

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 6,283.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYFI opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

