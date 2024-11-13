SoundHound AI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 202,454 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 251% compared to the average daily volume of 57,657 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.71. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 63,544 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $312,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,311,808.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at $371,670.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock worth $1,606,644. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $4,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 914.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,039.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 195,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.