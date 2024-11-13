Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Declines By 99.6%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Austal Stock Up 11.9 %

Austal stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

