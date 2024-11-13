Comparing Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,615.4%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Republic Bank and Grupo Supervielle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle $4.88 billion N/A $196.14 million $0.96 10.31

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Grupo Supervielle 5.56% 19.09% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grupo Supervielle 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.29%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

